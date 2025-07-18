Medigene AG Announces CEO Departure and Leadership Changes Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medigene AG, a company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has announced the departure of its CEO, Dr. Selwyn Ho, whose contract expires on July 24, 2025. Ralph Schäfer, currently the General Counsel, will assume the role of CEO starting July 25, 2025. This leadership change occurs amidst ongoing preliminary insolvency proceedings, although the departures are stated to be unrelated to these proceedings. Additionally, the company has seen recent departures from other key positions, including its Chief Scientific Officer and a member of its Supervisory Board.

