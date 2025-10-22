Medicover’s MRD Assay Shows Promising Results in Lung Cancer Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Medicover AB ( ($SE:MCOV.B) ) is now available.

Medicover AB announced additional interim results from the DART clinical study at Oslo University Hospital, highlighting the effectiveness of its MRD assay in predicting disease progression in non-small cell lung cancer. The study, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, strengthens the clinical validation of Medicover’s MRD assay, marking a significant step towards its commercialisation in 2026 and expansion into other therapeutic areas.

More about Medicover AB

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company founded in 1995. It operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and blood-drawing points, with major markets in Poland, Germany, Romania, and India. In 2024, Medicover reported revenue of EUR 2,092 million and employed over 47,000 people.

