Medical Developments Posts Strong FY24 Financial Gains

Medical Developments International Limited reported a significant improvement in financial performance for FY24, with a $6.6 million increase in underlying EBIT and a $10.2 million surge in free cashflow. Despite a net loss, the company saw Penthrox market growth, especially in Australian hospitals and Europe, and anticipates positive operating cashflow by FY25 end. The company also completed a $10 million capital raise to fuel further growth.

