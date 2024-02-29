MediaValet Acquisition Offers Premium to Shareholders

MediaValet Inc (TSE:MVP) has released an update.

MediaValet Inc. is set to be acquired by an affiliate of STG Partners LLC, with shareholders receiving $1.71 per share in cash, a 30% premium over the share price prior to the announcement. The company’s board has unanimously recommended that securityholders support the arrangement in the upcoming special meeting. The transaction is expected to provide immediate liquidity and certainty of value for shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:MVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.