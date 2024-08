Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Ltd has announced a new proposed issue of securities, which includes the issuance of up to 4 million options exercisable at $0.075 each, with a proposed issue date of February 10, 2024. This initiative aims to raise funds through a placement or other types of issues as per the details provided to the ASX under Appendix 3B.

