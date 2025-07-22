Medallion Metals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Medallion Metals Ltd ( (AU:MM8) ) is now available.

Medallion Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 102,317,361 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MM8. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially benefiting shareholders and strengthening its position in the mining sector.

Medallion Metals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of various metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

