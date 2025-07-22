Medallion Metals Ltd Announces Change in Substantial Holding Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medallion Metals Ltd ( (AU:MM8) ) has shared an announcement.

Medallion Metals Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding status, with Alkane Resources Limited ceasing to be a substantial holder as of July 22, 2025. This change is due to a dilution resulting from a change in the capital structure, affecting 30,000,000 voting securities. This development may impact Medallion Metals Ltd’s shareholder dynamics and influence its strategic decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MM8) stock is a Buy with a A$0.41 price target.

More about Medallion Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 839,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$132.2M



