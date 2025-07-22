Medallion Metals Issues Shares for Services Rendered

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Medallion Metals Ltd ( (AU:MM8) ) is now available.

Medallion Metals Ltd announced the issuance of 796,954 ordinary fully paid shares as a form of compensation for services rendered, instead of cash payment. This strategic move indicates the company’s approach to managing its financial resources and obligations, potentially impacting its liquidity and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MM8) stock is a Buy with a A$0.41 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medallion Metals Ltd stock, see the AU:MM8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Medallion Metals Ltd

Medallion Metals Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of metals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 839,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$132.2M

