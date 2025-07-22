Medallion Metals Issues Over 103 Million Shares to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medallion Metals Ltd ( (AU:MM8) ) just unveiled an update.

Medallion Metals Limited has issued 103,114,315 ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act. This strategic move is in compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Medallion Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the production of metals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 839,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$132.2M

