Medallion Financial Announces Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Medallion Financial ( (MFIN) ).

On October 28, 2025, Medallion Financial Corp. announced a leadership transition effective January 31, 2026, with Andrew Murstein appointed as Chief Executive Officer while continuing his roles as President and Chief Operating Officer. Alvin Murstein will transition to Executive Chairman, a move designed to ensure continuity and strategic growth. This transition is expected to enhance shareholder value and leverage technology and data-driven insights to expand the company’s lending platform and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (MFIN) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medallion Financial stock, see the MFIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MFIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFIN is a Outperform.

Medallion Financial’s overall score is driven by strong valuation metrics and positive earnings call highlights, despite some operational and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis suggests caution, but the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield provide a solid investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on MFIN stock, click here.

More about Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services a portfolio of consumer and mezzanine loans across various industries, including recreation and home improvement. The company also offers loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, with its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Average Trading Volume: 46,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $232.9M

Learn more about MFIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue