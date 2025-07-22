MedAdvisor Limited Announces Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MedAdvisor Limited ( (AU:MDR) ) has shared an announcement.

MedAdvisor Limited has announced a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025. This meeting aims to address key business matters and engage shareholders through an online platform, reflecting the company’s commitment to leveraging digital solutions for stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MDR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.21 price target.

MedAdvisor Solutions is a leader in pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, offering personalized patient experiences to simplify medication journeys. Utilizing THRiV, a cloud-based, AI-enabled platform, the company enhances pharmacy workflows and patient engagement, collaborating with over 34,000 pharmacies across the US, reaching over two-thirds of the population.

Average Trading Volume: 1,173,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.89M

