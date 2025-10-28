MEC Resources Ltd Announces Digital-Only Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MEC Resources Ltd ( (AU:MMR) ) has issued an announcement.

MEC Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, at its South Perth office. The company will not issue physical copies of the meeting notice, instead providing all materials electronically through its website and ASX announcements page. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms by November 25, 2025, to participate in the meeting. This move to digital distribution reflects a broader industry trend towards sustainability and cost-efficiency, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and operational transparency.

MEC Resources Ltd operates in the investment sector, focusing on providing capital and management expertise to companies in the oil and gas exploration industry. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and investing in opportunities within the energy sector, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic partnerships and investments.

Current Market Cap: A$9.36M

