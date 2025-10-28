MEC Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MEC Resources Ltd ( (AU:MMR) ) just unveiled an update.

MEC Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in South Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with voting rights and procedures clearly outlined. The meeting will address matters affecting shareholders’ interests and provide an opportunity for them to engage with the company’s leadership.

More about MEC Resources Ltd

Current Market Cap: A$9.36M

See more data about MMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue