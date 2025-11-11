Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from MEC Company Ltd. ( (JP:4971) ).

MEC Company Ltd. has announced a change in its dividend policy to strengthen shareholder returns. The company will now maintain a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35% or higher and a dividend on equity ratio of 4.0% or higher, effective from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. This change aligns with their medium-term management plan to enhance shareholder value and adapt to new business opportunities in a digitalizing environment.

More about MEC Company Ltd.

MEC Company Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing products and services that cater to the digitalization of society. The company emphasizes sustainable growth and enhancing corporate competitiveness through strategic capital management and stakeholder engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 227,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen86.78B

