MDA Space Extends Maritime Surveillance Contract with Canadian Government

The latest announcement is out from MDA Ltd ( (TSE:MDA) ).

MDA Space Ltd. has announced an extension of its contract with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to provide satellite surveillance data and analytics for maritime security. This extension supports Canada’s leadership in maritime safety and aligns with international commitments to combat illegal fishing. The contract includes future use of MDA’s upcoming Earth observation constellation, CHORUS, enhancing Canada’s capabilities in monitoring and intercepting illegal maritime activities, thereby strengthening its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

MDA Space Ltd. is a prominent player in the global space industry, specializing in robotics, satellite systems, and geointelligence. With over 55 years of experience and more than 450 missions, the company is recognized for its leadership in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration. MDA Space employs over 3,400 experts across Canada, the US, and the UK, and is known for its innovative approach to transforming ambitious visions into successful missions.

