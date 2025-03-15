McLeod Russel’s Loan Assets Transferred to NARCL

An update from McLeod Russel India Limited ( (IN:MCLEODRUSS) ) is now available.

McLeod Russel India Limited has announced that its consortium of lenders, led by ICICI Bank and including several other major banks, has assigned its loan accounts and financial assets to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). This move, executed under the SARFAESI Act, 2002, transfers all rights and interests to NARCL, positioning it as the new secured creditor. This development could significantly impact the company’s financial restructuring and its relationship with creditors.

More about McLeod Russel India Limited

McLeod Russel India Limited operates in the tea industry, focusing on the production and sale of tea. It is one of the largest tea producers in the world, catering to both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -34.28%

Average Trading Volume: 92,300

Current Market Cap: 3.17B INR

