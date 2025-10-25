McGrath Rentcorp’s Financial Stability at Risk Amid U.S. Trade Policy Changes

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

McGrath Rentcorp faces significant business risks due to changes in the U.S. trade environment, including the enactment of new tariffs and potential shifts in trade policies. These developments could lead to retaliatory tariffs from trading partners, reducing trade volume and economic activities globally, thereby affecting the company’s operations. The uncertainty surrounding these changes may cause customers to delay or reconsider projects, impacting McGrath Rentcorp’s business engagements and financial stability. Additionally, economic constraints on customers could impair their ability to make timely payments, further affecting the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

