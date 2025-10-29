McDowell Holdings Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from McDowell Holdings Ltd ( (IN:MCDHOLDING) ).

McDowell Holdings Limited, currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), has announced the issuance of a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This certificate, issued by Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, confirms the dematerialization and proper listing of securities on the stock exchanges. The announcement underscores the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining its market position and ensuring transparency for stakeholders.

McDowell Holdings Ltd

Current Market Cap: 969M INR

