McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride PLC has announced that Alastair Murray, a Non-Executive Director of the company, has purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of £1.185 each, totaling £23,700, on the London Stock Exchange. This initial notification indicates active managerial participation in the company’s stock, a move that could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities.

