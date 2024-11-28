MC Mining Ltd Announces Successful AGM Results

MC Mining Ltd (AU:MCM) has released an update.

MC Mining Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where all resolutions, including the re-election and election of several directors, were passed. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report was carried, alongside the approval of a critical mandate under Listing Rule 7.1A. These developments could influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction moving forward.

