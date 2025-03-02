MC Mining Confirms Second Closing with KDG for Makhado Project Funding

An update from MC Mining Ltd ( (AU:MCM) ) is now available.

MC Mining Ltd has confirmed the second closing of its share subscription agreement with KDG, following the approval of its shareholders and the South African Competition Commission. The agreement, which aims to fund the Makhado Project, involves KDG acquiring a 51% stake in MC Mining through a series of instalments totaling $77,029,412. This transaction is expected to significantly impact MC Mining’s operations by providing necessary funding for its coal business development.

MC Mining Ltd is a company involved in the coal industry, focusing on the development and operation of coal projects. The company is primarily engaged in the Makhado Project, which is a significant part of its business plan.

