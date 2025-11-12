Maze Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Progress

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. ( (MAZE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Maze Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, focuses on developing small molecule precision medicines for kidney and metabolic diseases, leveraging human genetics to pursue novel therapeutic solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Maze Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its clinical pipeline, including promising first-in-human data for its MZE782 program and ongoing enrollment in the Phase 2 HORIZON trial for MZE829. The company also emphasized its strong financial position following a successful private placement.

Maze Therapeutics reported a robust cash position of $383.9 million, ensuring operational funding into 2028. The company is advancing its MZE782 program into Phase 2 trials for phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2026, following positive Phase 1 results. Additionally, the Phase 2 HORIZON trial for MZE829 is actively enrolling patients, with topline data expected by Q1 2026.

Financially, Maze saw an increase in research and development expenses, reflecting its commitment to advancing its clinical programs. Despite a net loss of $30.1 million for the quarter, the company’s strategic financial maneuvers, including an oversubscribed private placement, have fortified its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Maze Therapeutics is well-positioned to achieve multiple milestones with its current cash reserves and ongoing clinical developments. The company remains focused on advancing its pipeline and exploring new therapeutic opportunities in the biopharmaceutical landscape.

