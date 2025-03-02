Mayfield Group Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ) has issued an announcement.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 105,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MYG. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and provide liquidity options for its stakeholders, reflecting a strategic step in its financial operations.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 31.65%

Average Trading Volume: 58,477

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$91.61M

