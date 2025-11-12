Mayfield Group Holdings Expands Market Presence with New ASX Quotation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ) has issued an update.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 642,128 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MYG. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide more liquidity for its shareholders, potentially strengthening its financial position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYG) stock is a Buy with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mayfield Group Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:MYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing electrical and engineering services. The company is known for its expertise in delivering solutions for power systems and infrastructure projects, catering to a diverse range of clients across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 185,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$189.5M

