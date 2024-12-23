Mayfield Childcare Ltd. Trading Halt Sparks Interest

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. (AU:MFD) has released an update.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the announcement of a corporate transaction. This halt is expected to last until December 27, 2024, or until an announcement is made. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

