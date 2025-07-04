Mayfield Childcare Announces Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. ( (AU:MFD) ) has shared an announcement.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. announced a transition in its leadership team, with Daniel Stone assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer as of March 31, 2025. Concurrently, Lubna Matta, who was appointed as Executive Director to support the transition, has now moved to a Non-Executive Director position. This change reflects the company’s operational adjustments following the CEO transition, and the board expressed gratitude for Matta’s contributions during this period.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. operates in the childcare industry, focusing on providing quality childcare services. The company is known for its commitment to supporting families and fostering child development through its network of childcare centers.

Average Trading Volume: 59,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.53M

