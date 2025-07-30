Maxus Mining Expands Land Holdings at Quarry Antimony Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maxus Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:MAXM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maxus Mining Inc. has expanded its land holdings at the Quarry Antimony Project in British Columbia by acquiring an additional 1,803 hectares through strategic staking. This expansion increases the project’s favorable stratigraphy to over 7 kilometers, with the company actively compiling historical data to identify high-quality exploration targets for its Phase 1 exploration program. The expansion is expected to enhance Maxus Mining’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the project’s exploration potential.

More about Maxus Mining, Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The company has a diverse portfolio of exploration properties, including antimony, copper, and tungsten projects across a total of approximately 14,356 hectares.

Average Trading Volume: 142,760

