Maxus Mining Expands Land Holdings at Hurley Antimony Project

Maxus Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:MAXM) ) has shared an announcement.

Maxus Mining Inc. has expanded its land holdings by approximately 2,431 hectares at the Hurley Antimony Project in British Columbia. This expansion highlights the significant potential of the region, with the company planning to prepare Phase 1 exploration plans by compiling historical data. The Hurley Project, consisting of the Hurley East and West Blocks, is strategically located near historic gold mining camps and shows promising geochemical correlations between gold, silver, arsenic, and antimony. This development could enhance Maxus’s industry positioning and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.

Maxus Mining Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in antimony and gold mining projects, with a significant market focus on expanding its land holdings and exploration activities in British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 124,152

