Maxus Mining Closes C$2.6 Million Private Placement for Exploration

Maxus Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:MAXM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maxus Mining Inc. announced the successful closing of a non-brokered private placement, raising C$2,600,500 through the issuance of 2,364,091 flow-through shares. The proceeds will be used for exploration activities on the company’s Canadian projects, which include the Penny Copper Project and various antimony and tungsten projects. This financial move is expected to bolster Maxus Mining’s exploration efforts and strengthen its position within the mineral exploration industry.

More about Maxus Mining, Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and potentially developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The company has a diverse portfolio of exploration properties, including antimony, copper, and tungsten projects across approximately 15,342 hectares in Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 132,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

