Maxnerva Technology Services Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

The latest update is out from Maxnerva Technology Services Limited ( (HK:1037) ).

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Maxnerva Technology Services Limited

Maxnerva Technology Services Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the technology services industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1037.

Average Trading Volume: 167,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$171.9M

