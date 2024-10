Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported a change in the interests of a substantial holder, affecting their voting power in the company. This development could influence the company’s decision-making processes and impact shareholder dynamics, making it a significant point of interest for investors monitoring Maximus Resources’ stock performance.

