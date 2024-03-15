Maxim Power Showcases Solid 2023 Performance

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) has released an update.

Maxim Power Corp. has reported a strong operational year with a net income of $28 million and $41 million in revenue for 2023, despite a decrease from the previous year’s figures. This dip was attributed to an unplanned outage at their M2 unit due to a non-injury fire, which was partly mitigated by a business interruption claim. The company’s overall financial health remains solid with total assets standing at $425.8 million.

For further insights into TSE:MXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.