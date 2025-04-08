MaxCyte Announces Change in Major Holdings by BlackRock

MaxCyte ( (MXCT) ) just unveiled an update.

MaxCyte, Inc., a non-UK issuer, has announced a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing a significant threshold in voting rights. The notification indicates that BlackRock now holds 7.76% of the voting rights in MaxCyte, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous 7.87%. This adjustment in holdings could have implications for MaxCyte’s governance and influence within the company, as BlackRock is a major player in the financial industry.

More about MaxCyte

YTD Price Performance: -41.51%

Average Trading Volume: 36,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £203.3M

