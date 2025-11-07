Mawson Infrastructure Extends Lease for Bellefonte Facility

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mawson Infrastructure Extends Lease for Bellefonte Facility

Story Highlights
Mawson Infrastructure Extends Lease for Bellefonte Facility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( (MIGI) ) has shared an update.

On November 6, 2025, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. executed a lease amendment to extend the lease for its 9,918 square foot mining facility in Bellefonte, PA, until December 31, 2030. This extension reflects Mawson’s commitment to maintaining operations at the site and exploring future growth opportunities, reinforcing its position in the digital infrastructure industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (MIGI) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mawson Infrastructure Group stock, see the MIGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MIGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MIGI is a Neutral.

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and high leverage. While technical analysis provides some mixed signals, the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on MIGI stock, click here.

More about Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The company provides services in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), digital assets including Bitcoin mining, and other intensive compute applications. Mawson focuses on delivering both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model aimed at scalability and efficiency. A core part of their strategy is utilizing carbon-free energy resources to power their operations, positioning themselves as a competitive provider of environmentally sustainable digital infrastructure solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,430,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $24.81M

Find detailed analytics on MIGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement