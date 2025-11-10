Mawana Sugars Releases Q3 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mawana Sugars Limited ( (IN:MAWANASUG) ) has issued an update.

Mawana Sugars Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The results were published in the Business Standard newspaper in both Hindi and English editions. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, reflecting its commitment to transparency and providing stakeholders with timely financial information.

More about Mawana Sugars Limited

Mawana Sugars Limited operates in the sugar industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of sugar and related products. The company is positioned in the Indian market with corporate offices in Gurugram and New Delhi.

Average Trading Volume: 5,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.34B INR

