Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC Reports Resilient Interim Results and Strategic Portfolio Expansion

An update from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 ( (GB:MIG3) ) is now available.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC reported resilient interim results for the first half of 2025, with a NAV total return of 151.29p per Ordinary Share and an enhanced interim dividend of 2.00p per Ordinary Share. The company successfully raised £10 million through an Offer for Subscription and added three new private companies to its portfolio, with a focus on expanding its private equity investments. The exit from Horizon Ceremonies generated a 2.4x return, highlighting the effectiveness of its investment strategy despite challenging market conditions. The company continues to prioritize growth capital investments in high-potential sectors, aiming to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC operates in the investment industry, focusing on private equity investments. The company primarily invests in high-growth potential private companies across sectors such as cyber security, data analytics, regtech, and speciality software. It aims to support entrepreneurial businesses with strong management teams and recurring revenue models.

Average Trading Volume: 30,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

