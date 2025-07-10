Matsuya Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Quarterly Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matsuya Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8237) ) has provided an announcement.

Matsuya Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 2.7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 66.8% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, with an expected slight increase in net sales, although operating and ordinary income are projected to decrease.

More about Matsuya Co., Ltd.

Matsuya Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the retail sector. It is known for its department stores and focuses on providing a wide range of consumer goods and services.

Average Trading Volume: 305,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen55.29B

