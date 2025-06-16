Matsa Resources Expands Share Base with New Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Matsa Resources Limited ( (AU:MAT) ) has shared an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 228,104 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options. This move is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to strengthen its capital structure, potentially impacting its market capitalization and shareholder value.

More about Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. It is based in Perth, Western Australia, and its market activities include issuing shares and managing options.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 804,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$51.32M

