Matex International Faces Legal Demand Over Settlement Payments

Matex International Limited ( (SG:M15) ) has provided an update.

Matex International Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has received a letter of demand from Dr Tan Pang Kee and Mr Tan Guan Liang regarding cessation payments due under a settlement agreement. The letter demands payment by 18 November 2025, failing which legal action will be initiated. The company is seeking legal advice and will update shareholders as necessary.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$11.35M

