Materialise Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Revenue

The latest update is out from Materialise ( (MTLS) ).

Materialise NV reported a 5.8% decrease in total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with revenue falling to 64,831 kEUR. The company’s Materialise Medical segment saw a 16.7% increase in revenue, while the Software and Manufacturing segments experienced declines of 12.1% and 24.9%, respectively. Despite a slight increase in gross profit margin, net profit dropped significantly to 199 kEUR from 3,875 kEUR in 2024, impacted by unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s cash position improved, with cash and cash equivalents rising to 116,712 kEUR by June 30, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTLS) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Materialise stock, see the MTLS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTLS is a Neutral.

Materialise’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and promising growth in certain segments. However, challenges with profitability, a high P/E ratio, and operational inefficiencies weigh on the score. Technical indicators and earnings call analysis suggest a neutral outlook, with no strong directional trend.

More about Materialise

Materialise NV is a company with over three decades of experience in 3D printing, offering a range of software solutions and 3D printing services. The company focuses on sustainable 3D printing applications across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium, Materialise combines a large group of software developers with one of the world’s largest 3D printing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 90,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $365M

