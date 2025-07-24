Materialise NV Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Revenue Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Materialise NV reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a 5.8% decrease in total consolidated revenue compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges impacting its manufacturing and software segments. Despite these challenges, the Materialise Medical segment showed resilience with a 16.7% growth. The company improved its gross profit margin and operational profitability through targeted cost control, although unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations affected the net financial result. Materialise remains optimistic about maintaining operational profitability for the remainder of the year despite reducing its revenue guidance due to ongoing uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTLS) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Materialise stock, see the MTLS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTLS is a Neutral.

Materialise’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and promising growth in certain segments. However, challenges with profitability, a high P/E ratio, and operational inefficiencies weigh on the score. Technical indicators and earnings call analysis suggest a neutral outlook, with no strong directional trend.

Materialise NV is a leading company in the additive manufacturing industry, providing advanced 3D printing services and medical software solutions. The company focuses on sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing, offering innovative products and services to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 90,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $365M

