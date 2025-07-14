Matador Technologies Files CAD$900 Million Shelf Prospectus to Boost Bitcoin Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matador Technologies Inc. ( (TSE:MATA) ) has shared an announcement.

Matador Technologies Inc. has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities commissions, excluding Quebec, to potentially offer up to CAD$900 million in various securities over a 25-month period. This move is aimed at efficiently accessing capital to support growth opportunities, strategic acquisitions, and Bitcoin treasury asset accumulation. The filing is part of Matador’s strategy to grow its Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure, aligning operations with shareholder value in a Bitcoin-native framework.

More about Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. The company combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure to drive long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency. Matador is expanding its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, a digital asset treasury company in India, securing up to a 24% ownership stake.

Average Trading Volume: 301,989

Current Market Cap: C$52.23M

