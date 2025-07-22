Matador Resources Reports Record Q2 Production and Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matador Resources ( (MTDR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In the second quarter of 2025, Matador Resources reported record production levels, generating significant free cash flow and maintaining a strong financial position with over $1.8 billion in liquidity. The company achieved a record quarterly production of 209,013 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day and increased its full-year production guidance. San Mateo Midstream, a subsidiary, expanded its processing capacity, contributing to Matador’s robust financial performance. The company also repurchased 1.1 million shares and declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. Despite moderating drilling activity, Matador continues to focus on strategic growth and operational efficiency, positioning itself for sustained profitability and value creation.

Matador Resources exhibits strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by strategic initiatives and corporate actions. While technical indicators suggest potential short-term volatility, the company’s long-term growth prospects and shareholder alignment provide a solid investment case.

Matador Resources Company operates in the oil and natural gas industry, focusing on upstream and midstream operations. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Delaware Basin.

