Matador Resources Reports Record Q2 Production and Growth

Story Highlights
  • Matador Resources achieved record production and strong financial performance in Q2 2025.
  • The company increased production guidance and focused on shareholder returns and strategic growth.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Matador Resources Reports Record Q2 Production and Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Matador Resources ( (MTDR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In the second quarter of 2025, Matador Resources reported record production levels, generating significant free cash flow and maintaining a strong financial position with over $1.8 billion in liquidity. The company achieved a record quarterly production of 209,013 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day and increased its full-year production guidance. San Mateo Midstream, a subsidiary, expanded its processing capacity, contributing to Matador’s robust financial performance. The company also repurchased 1.1 million shares and declared a quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. Despite moderating drilling activity, Matador continues to focus on strategic growth and operational efficiency, positioning itself for sustained profitability and value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTDR) stock is a Buy with a $87.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Matador Resources stock, see the MTDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTDR is a Outperform.

Matador Resources exhibits strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by strategic initiatives and corporate actions. While technical indicators suggest potential short-term volatility, the company’s long-term growth prospects and shareholder alignment provide a solid investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on MTDR stock, click here.

More about Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company operates in the oil and natural gas industry, focusing on upstream and midstream operations. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Delaware Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 1,755,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.43B

Find detailed analytics on MTDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

