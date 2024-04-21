Matador Mining Unveils Q1 2024 Exploration Success

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:MZZ) has released an update.

Matador Mining Ltd reports on their first-quarter activities of 2024, highlighting their mineral exploration endeavors in the prospective Cape Ray Shear Zone in Newfoundland, where they have established a significant gold resource estimate. The company has completed an extensive RC drilling program and is preparing for diamond drilling, with promising geological structures identified that could indicate further gold mineralization. Matador’s exploration is backed by major global resource funds and a strategic investment from B2Gold, a major gold producer.

