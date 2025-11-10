Mastercard Announces Updated Class Settlement Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mastercard ( (MA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Mastercard announced an updated Class Settlement Agreement with merchants to resolve claims related to business practices, including network rules, in collaboration with Visa. The agreement provides merchants with more flexibility in accepting credit cards, simplifies surcharging and discounting rules, and includes a 10 basis point reduction in interchange rates, with a five-year cap on these rates. This settlement, pending court approval, aims to enhance competition and resolve pending U.S. merchant litigations, with changes expected to take effect by late 2026 or early 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (MA) stock is a Buy with a $650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mastercard stock, see the MA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MA is a Neutral.

Mastercard’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, supporting a robust business model and growth outlook. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. These factors contribute to a balanced overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on MA stock, click here.

More about Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on payment technology solutions. The company provides a range of products and services, including credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as payment processing services. Mastercard’s market focus includes facilitating electronic payments and offering solutions to enhance payment security and efficiency for consumers and merchants worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,642,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $495.7B

For an in-depth examination of MA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue