Mastek Limited Announces Successful E-Voting Results for Key Resolutions

Mastek Limited has announced the results of its remote e-voting and scrutinizer’s report concerning resolutions proposed through a postal ballot. The key resolutions involved the appointment of Mr. Umang Nahata as the Whole-Time Director and CEO for a new three-year term starting January 16, 2025, and the approval of his remuneration. Both resolutions were passed with the requisite majority, reflecting shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

Mastek Limited operates in the technology sector, providing enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative IT solutions to various industries, enhancing business processes and customer experiences.

YTD Price Performance: -25.45%

Average Trading Volume: 6,800

Current Market Cap: 69.43B INR

