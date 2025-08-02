MasTec Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

MasTec Inc ( (MTZ) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MasTec Inc presented to its investors.

MasTec, Inc. is a North American infrastructure engineering and construction company specializing in communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure services. The company operates in four primary segments: Communications, Power Delivery, Pipeline Infrastructure, and Clean Energy and Infrastructure.

In the second quarter of 2025, MasTec reported a record revenue of $3.5 billion, marking a 20% increase year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year financial guidance, reflecting confidence in its market segments and strong demand across its services.

Key financial highlights include a 153% increase in GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $1.09 and a 49% rise in adjusted diluted EPS to $1.49. The company’s 18-month backlog reached $16.5 billion, a 23% increase from the previous year, driven by significant new awards in Clean Energy and Infrastructure.

MasTec’s management expressed optimism about the company’s future, citing strong demand and the ability to execute effectively on opportunities. The updated guidance for 2025 includes a midpoint increase in diluted EPS to $4.71, representing a 129% year-over-year growth.

Looking ahead, MasTec aims to leverage its strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to enhance shareholder value through a disciplined capital allocation strategy, while continuing to capitalize on growth opportunities across its market segments.

