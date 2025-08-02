MasTec Inc. Faces Business Risks Amid Rising Tariffs and Trade Uncertainty

MasTec Inc (MTZ) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

MasTec Inc. faces significant business risks due to recent tariff and trade actions initiated by the U.S. and other countries, which have led to increased costs for importing essential construction materials like steel, concrete, and solar panels. These trade policies have not only disrupted international trade and supply chains but also introduced uncertainty in financial markets, potentially affecting the company’s financial condition and operations. The unpredictability of these tariffs’ duration and impact could lead to increased costs for key construction equipment and materials, causing customers to reconsider their capital expenditures. Furthermore, prolonged trade disruptions may contribute to inflationary pressures, adversely impacting customer spending plans and demand for MasTec’s services, thereby posing a material threat to the company’s business prospects.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on MTZ stock based on 14 Buys and 1 Hold.

