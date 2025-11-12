Massimo Group Reports Challenging Quarter with Revenue Decline

Massimo Group ( (MAMO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Massimo Group presented to its investors.

Massimo Group, a Nevada-based company, specializes in manufacturing and selling utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and pontoon boats, operating primarily in the recreational and utility vehicle industry. Recently, Massimo Group released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a challenging period with a decrease in revenues compared to the previous year. The company reported revenues of $16.99 million for the quarter, a significant drop from $25.60 million in the same period last year. Despite this, Massimo Group managed to achieve a gross profit of $7.13 million, slightly up from $6.95 million in the previous year, indicating improved cost management. Operating expenses were reduced, with selling expenses and general administrative costs showing a decline. However, the company faced a net loss of $484,621 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to a net income of $3.49 million in the previous year. Looking ahead, Massimo Group’s management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic initiatives to navigate the competitive landscape and improve financial performance.

