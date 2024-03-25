Marvel Biosciences’ MB-204 Shows Promise Against Neurodegeneration

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.

Marvel Biosciences Corp. has announced encouraging interim findings for its drug candidate MB-204, showing its effectiveness in reducing Tau protein phosphorylation, which is linked to cognitive decline and various neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s. Conducted by Tau pathology expert Professor Emmanuel Planel, the study found that a low dose of MB-204 led to a significant reduction in Tau tangles in mice, a biomarker associated with disease progression and cognitive impairment. With the potential to address multiple neurological disorders, Marvel Biosciences is gearing up to begin clinical trials soon.

